La Palma volcano enters explosive phase
Sep 26, 2021, 03:15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Scientists say another vent has opened up on Cumbre Vieja, the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that has been erupting for a week, exposing tens of thousands of islanders to new dangers. Watch this report for more details.
