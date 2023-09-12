Kim Jong-un in Russia: Putin set to meet Kim in Russia's far east

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Kim Jong-un has arrived in Russia for a rare summit with President Vladimir Putin to discuss a possible deal to supply North Korean arms for the war in Ukraine.

