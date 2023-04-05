Kevin McCarthy and Tsai Ing-wen to meet, amid threats from China

US House speaker Kevin McCarthy is all set to meet with the Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California today. Earlier China also warned McCarthy that it was playing with fire by meeting Tsai Ing-wen. "Before meeting McCarthy's I met with senior security officials and also discussed the regional situation," Taiwan's presidential office said. The president asked relevant units to continue to grasp the surrounding situation in real time and also keep her updated while she is overseas size visit to Southern California comes after trips to Guatemala and Belize and after a brief stop in New York last week as well.