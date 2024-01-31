Kenya Femicide: Women angered at Gender Based Violence

The murders of two Kenyan women this month are spotlighting a worrying regularity in gender-based violence in the East African country, with activists calling for more government measures to protect women. They are only two of at least four reported gender-based murders in Kenya since the start of the year, as the country faces an increasing number of killings and abuses meted on women... Amid social media outrage, women say they plan to assemble in protest every week to demand more action from authorities...But what’s causing an epidemic of violence against women?