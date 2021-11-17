Kartarpur Sahib corridor to reopen tomorrow ahead of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

Nov 17, 2021, 12:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Indian government has finally decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday ahead of the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor provides visa-free travel from India to Pakistan and vice-versa.
