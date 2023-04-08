Kamala Harris meets with lawmakers after Democrats expelled over anti-gun protests
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris travelled to Nashville on Friday to assist Tennessee state legislators who were expelled for breaching the rules by holding a pro-gun control rally on the floor of the statehouse following a recent school tragedy. Two young Black MPs who led demonstrators into the House floor well last week were ousted from the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday by the party in charge, while a resolution to boot a white representative failed by one vote.