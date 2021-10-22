Kabul in dark after power cut hits city owing to major explosions

Oct 22, 2021, 07:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The city of Kabul home to 4.5 million people is currently in the dark after an explosion on Thursday brought down electricity lines and cut off power in the capital. Watch this report by our correspondent Anas Mallick to know more.
