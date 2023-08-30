Japan at 'inflection point' in 25-year battle with deflation: Government

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Japan may be at an inflection point in its 25-year battle with deflation as price and wage rises show signs of broadening, the government said on Tuesday, signalling its conviction the economy was nearing an end to prolonged stagnation.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos