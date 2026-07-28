/Japan: 7.1 magnitude quake recorded in southern Japan; 40,000 houses left without electricity

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 has struck Kumamoto prefecture on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu. The epicenter of the tremors was at a depth of 10 kilometers below the sea surface, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, has said injuries have been reported due the quake and a buildings has collapsed in the region. Authorities have issued a tsunami warning, with waves of up to one meter (3.28 feet) expected. Residents in coastal areas have been urged to move to higher ground and follow official evacuation instructions.