Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani drones were intercepted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, air sirens were heard in and a complete blackout was enforced in parts of Rajasthan and Punjab. India has said that military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur was targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. India confirmed that there are no losses and the threat was neutralised by Indian Armed Forces.