/J&K Police Expose 209 Crore Phishing & Fake Trading Racket

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have dismantled a massive terror financing network, exposing a ₹209 crore phishing and fake trading racket. Over 8,000 mule accounts were used to channel funds, allegedly supporting illegal activities in the region. Authorities say the crackdown is part of a broader counter-terrorism initiative targeting financial networks that fund militancy. Officials continue investigations to identify all actors involved and prevent future misuse of digital financial platforms.