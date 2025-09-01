LOGIN
J&K: Major Infiltration Attempt Foiled in Poonch Along LoC

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 14:59 IST
J&K: A major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch has been successfully foiled by Indian security forces.

