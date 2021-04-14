It's a shame for Ben Stokes to miss rest of IPL: Delhi Capitals' Chris Woakes

Apr 14, 2021, 07.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, DC all-rounder Chris Woakes talked about the much-anticipated match, Sanju Samson's knock vs Punjab King and Ben Stokes' injury.
