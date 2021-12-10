Italy fines Amazon record $1.3 billion for abuse of market dominance

Dec 10, 2021, 01:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Italy's antitrust watchdog said that it had fined Amazon with 1.13 billion euros ($1.28 billion) for alleged abuse of market dominance, it is considered one of the biggest penalties imposed on a US tech giant in Europe.
