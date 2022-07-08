'It is a barbarian act amid election campaigns,' says PM Fumio Kishida on Shinzo Abe's assassination

Published: Jul 08, 2022, 08:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Japan's former Prime Minister and also its longest-serving PM Shinzo Abe has been assassinated early this morning. He was 67-years-old and was someone who has been credited for the transformation of the Japanese economy.
