Israelis protest judicial reform ahead of landmark Supreme Court hearing| WION Dispatch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Since January 2023 there have been large scale protests taking place across Israel in response to the ruling government's push for a wide-ranging judicial overhaul. There have been non-stop demonstrations taking place in Israel for the past few months.

