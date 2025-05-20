LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 20, 2025, 18:19 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 18:19 IST
Israel-Yemen tensions: Houthi rebels claim ships going to Haifa port are now 'target'
Videos May 20, 2025, 18:19 IST

Israel-Yemen tensions: Houthi rebels claim ships going to Haifa port are now 'target'

Yemen's Houthi rebels have declared a naval blockade on Israel's Haifa port, warning that all ships heading there are now considered targets.

Trending Topics

trending videos