Israel-Palestine War: US Secy Antony Blinken met Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Friday in Amman to talk about the aftermath of Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel, particularly the implications for the occupied West Bank.

