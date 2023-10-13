Israel-Palestine war: US' Antony Blinken lands in Jordan, to meet with King Abdullah & Abbas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv Israel as his mission in West Asia is largely to prevent a War even as Washington is strongly backing Israel in the war against Hamas. In a show of solidarity with Washington's closest West Asia Ally Blinken will meet senior officials and Israeli officials possibly including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

