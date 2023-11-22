Israel-Palestine war: Qatar asks US to form secret cell to work on hostage issue
US President Joe Biden gave the impression that a deal to release Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel in exchange for hostages held by Hamas and a provisional cease-fire was "now very close." "We are now very close, very close. We could bring some of these hostages home very soon. But I don’t want to get into the details of things, because nothing is done until it's done," he said at the White House. "Things are looking good at the moment."