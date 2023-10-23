Israel-Palestine war: Israel's Kibbutz Be’eri the hardest hit region by Hamas attack

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
WION reports from Be'eri, a Kibbutz near the border with Gaza, which was the hardest hit area in southern Israel when Hamas carried out a brutal attack on October 7. The deadliest attack on Israel's soil in 75 years of its history left over 100 dead in Be'eri.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos