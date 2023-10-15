Israel-Palestine war: Israelis call for Netanyahu's resignation over handling of hostage crisis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Israelis gathered to protest Netanyahu's handling of the Hamas hostage crisis on Saturday. Protesters blamed Netanyahu for failing to prevent the Hamas attacks, which killed 1,300 people. Netanyahu has faced protests within Israel for months over judicial reforms and corruption scandals.

