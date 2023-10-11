Israel-Palestine war: Israeli woman's entire family missing after Hamas attack

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
A 21-year-old Israeli woman said she was in despair and had “no tears left” after her parents, sister and older brother went missing on Saturday after Hamas militants attacked their kibbutz and video emerged showing her 12-year-old brother being taken by gunmen.

