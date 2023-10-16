Israel-Palestine war: Israel vows to wipe out Hamas, claims 199 people held hostage in Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Iran's Foreign Ministry says Hamas is potentially ready to take measures to release all hostages -- if israel stops airstrikes on the Gaza strip. But there is no acknowledgement of the offer from Hamas.

