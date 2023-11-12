Israel-Palestine war: Israel says it is ready to evacuate babies from Gaza's main hospital
Israel continues with its relentless offensive on the people in the Gaza Strip says that it is going after the Hamas fighters. But the fact is the number of people who are getting killed as collateral damage has been condemned by everyone from the likes of Pope Francis to the French President Emmanuel Macron and now the focus of the offensive appears to be the Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza City. Keep watching to know more.