Israel-Palestine war: Israel amasses 1,00,000 reservists near Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Israel is at war with Hamas and more than 1,100 people have been killed on both sides since the war broke out on Saturday after Hamas reign thousands of rockets on Israel in a surprise pre-drawn attack from Gaza. Lately, the Israeli leadership have cautioned the nation for a long difficult War.

