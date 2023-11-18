Israel-Palestine war: IDF targets Gaza's largest hospital, Al Shifa in the latest ground ops
Ever since Israel declared a siege on Gaza hospitals in the enclave have been bombed relentlessly. Out of 36 hospitals in Gaza 22 of them are already out of service they have no electricity, no fuel and no supplies to care for the injured critical patients and babies in the ICU died because hospitals were out of order. Now the IDF's latest Target for its ground invasion is the largest hospital in Gaza, the Al-Shifa, take a look.