Israel-Palestine war: Hamas attack leaves kibbutz in ruins

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
WION reports from Be'eri, a Kibbutz near the border with Gaza, which was the hardest hit area in southern Israel when Hamas carried out a brutal attack on October 7. The deadliest attack on Israel's soil in 75 years of its history left over 100 dead in Be'eri.

