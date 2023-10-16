Israel-Palestine war | Ground assault looms: Israel has amassed tanks on Gaza border

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
The Israeli military has mobilized tanks on the Gaza Border in preparation for a ground offensive and its targeting of Hamas and its infrastructure. Iran warned Israel of escalation if it failed to end aggression against Palestinians and stated the resistance front can defend itself.

