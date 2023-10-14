Israel-Palestine war: Gaza hospital inundated

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Palestinian sources report that as the death toll approaches 2,000, Gaza's hospitals are overflowing with injured patients. Injured individuals are still pouring into major Gaza hospitals as the Palestinian Ministry of Health declared on Saturday that the fighting had claimed the lives of over 2,000 civilians in the Gaza Strip.

