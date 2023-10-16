Israel-Palestine war: Gaza border crossing set to reopen as Israel troops inch closer

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
It is day 10 since the militant group Hamas attacked Israel the Israeli military is preparing for the next stages of the war against the Hamas militant group. While the humanitarian crisis still looms over Gaza. US President Joe Biden said in an interview- that any move by Israel to occupy the Gaza Strip again would be a big mistake.

