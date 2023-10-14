Israel-Palestine war: Antony Blinken visits Tel Aviv, Doha, Riyadh

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
The evacuation deadline for Gaza has expired. Netanyahu says Israel's forces are preparing for another attack. On This World, Vikram Chanadra brings you the biggest development and the latest updates from the battleground.

