Israel-Palestine war: 235 Indians onboard Operation Ajay’s second flight from Israel reach Delhi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Amid the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, another batch of stranded Indians were brought back to India on Saturday as part of the country’s ongoing repatriation mission, Operation Ajay.

