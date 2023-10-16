Israel Military Chief: Target every Hamas commander & every Hamas operator | 'We will enter Gaza'

Israeli military has massed tanks on the Gaza border in preparation for a ground offensive; and is targeting Hamas and its infrastructure. Iran warned Israel of escalation if it failed to end aggression against Palestinians and stated the resistance front can defend itself. Apart from funding Hamas, Israel’s arch-foe backs Hezbollah in Lebanon, where cross-border fire has intensified, prompting Israel to shut the area to civilians. However, Iran’s mission to the UN told news agency Reuters that if Israel did not attack its interests or citizens, then Tehran’s forces would not engage militarily with Tel Aviv. Israel has long accused Iran’s clerical rulers of stoking violence by supplying arms to Hamas. Tehran says it gives moral and financial support to the group, which controls the Gaza Strip. Backing the Palestinian cause has been a pillar of the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution and a way the country has fashioned itself as a leader of the Muslim world.