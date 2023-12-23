Israel-Hamas war: Humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza through Rafah crossing after UNSC vote
Latest in Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military says it plans to widen operation in Southern Gaza. The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps "to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities" after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States. Watch to know more!