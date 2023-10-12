Israel-Hamas war: A turning point for West Asia?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
As Israel-Hamas war intensifies, all eyes are on Gaza now Gaza is now without electricity Hamas threatens to kill Israeli hostages; Netanyahu vows to 'Change Middle East'. Will this be a turning point for West Asia? Watch WION Wideangle

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos