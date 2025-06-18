Live TV
Live TV
Israel-Gaza War: Health ministry in Gaza denounces 'terrible massacre'
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 18, 2025, 14:11 IST
| Updated:
Jun 18, 2025, 14:11 IST
Amid continued hostilities in the Israel-Gaza conflict, Israeli authorities are investigating reports of individuals injured during recent exchanges of fire.
