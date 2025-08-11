Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Israel-Gaza War: Five Al Jazeera journalists die in strike near Al-Shifa Hospital
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 11, 2025, 17:14 IST
| Updated:
Aug 11, 2025, 17:14 IST
Videos
Aug 11, 2025, 17:14 IST
Israel-Gaza War: Five Al Jazeera journalists die in strike near Al-Shifa Hospital
Five Al Jazeera journalists lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, raising concerns about press safety in conflict zones.
Trending Topics
israel gaza
trending videos
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow Carried Out Over 500 Attacks in 24 Hours in Kyiv
India and Pakistan navies' separate drills in Arabian Sea from today
Operation Sindoor | PM Modi: Success of Operation Sindoor is due to 'Make in India'
U.S. President Donald Trump Shows Azerbaijan's Aliyev 'Trump 2028' Hat
Milwaukee Floods: Over 600 emergency calls in Milwaukee
Türkiye Earthquake: 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye; one killed, dozens injured
US-China Trade Talks: Tech Deals & Deadline Looms
Trump’s tariffs hit Brazil’s acai exports hard
Lebanon Condemns Khamenei Advisor Remarks on Hezbollah Disarmament
Divya Deshmukh Defeats Humpy to Win FIDE Women's World Cup, Becomes Grandmaster
India, Pakistan to hold Arabian Sea drills after standoff
Report: South Korea Military Shrunk by 20% in Last Six Years
Uttarkashi Floods: Flash floods devastate remote villages of Dharali & Harsil; over 5 dead
Pakistan army chief Asim Munir's second U.S. visit after June
Op Mahadev: Amit Shah responds to Opposition, says Pahalgam terrorists killed during 'Op Mahadev'
China Floods: Torrential Rains Triggers Flooding, Landslides in Beijing; 38 Killed
VIDEO: Jewish man 'ruthlessly' beaten while out with his children in Canada's Montreal
EU Accuses Online Giant 'Temu' Over Sale of 'Illegal' Products
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Trump opens $12.5 trillion retirement market to bitcoin
Israel expands strikes in Syria amid plans to divide country
Trump Nominates Ex-Fox News Host Tammy Bruce as Deputy UN Ambassador
Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Suggestion To Cede Territory To Russia
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Israel-Hamas war: Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal, seeks withdrawal of IDF troops
Nigel Farage surges in UK polls as reform UK gains momentum ahead of general election
Global Trade Shifts: From Neutral to Power Politics
Israel-Gaza War: Trump urges Netanyahu to ensure Gaza Aid | Israel must do more for Gaza aid: Vance
The Global Power Play: Trump, Tariffs & Trade Shifts
Martin-Baker seat ejection data discrepancies cast shadow on Pakistan’s aircraft loss records
Ivory Coast: Thousands protest against Ouattara's fourth term bid
India Strengthens Naval Power with Twin Warships Entry, INS Udaygiri & Himgiri
OpenAI Give Bonuses to 1,000 Key Staff Ahead of Chat-GPT 5 Launch
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Intercepts 121 Ukrainian Drones
China holds 1st rehearsal for WWII victory parade | 22,000 participates in Beijing pre-parade drill
Mount Etna erupts with lava river and massive ash plumes
Trump-Putin Summit: Trump's major peace moves ahead of summit with Putin in Alaska
Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Deal and Russia's Waning Influence in Caucasus
Indian government raises concern on China's Mega Dam in Tibet; seeks clarity from China
South Korea: Construction Company Raided Over Bribery Allegations Involving Ex-First Lady
Shanghai Night-time Economy on Boom; City Government Announces Unique Series of Events
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Slams Donald Trump for 'Boss' Attitude
Trump's Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal faces pushback from Russia, Iran
Lava River Flows from Mount Etna | Columns of Smoke & Ash Billow in the Sky
Southern France Faces Worst Blaze Since 1949 | 16000 Acres Burned in France