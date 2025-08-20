LOGIN
Israel-Gaza war: Death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks crosses 62,000

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 15:44 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 15:44 IST
Israel-Gaza war: Death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks crosses 62,000
The U.S. suggests it's no coincidence that Hamas accepted a ceasefire deal shortly after former President Donald Trump's public remarks.

