Is Glenn Maxwell's 201 better than Kapil Dev's 175 in 1983?

There are some innings that define a player's career. Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan rescued Australia from a precarious 91/7 with 201 still to get. The Big Show's astonishing assault while battling adversity ranks up there with the greatest knocks ever seen in ODIs. Maxwell's innings drew instant comparisons with Kapil Dev's 175* against Zimbabwe at the 1983 World Cup, Herschelle Gibbs' 175 against Australia in that astonishing 438 chase in Jo'burg and Steve Waugh's 120* against the Proteas in the Super Six stage of the 1999 World Cup. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore believes rates this innings from Maxwell at the top of the pile.