Iraqis vote for their new government, expect meaningful change in day-to-day lives

Iraqis voted for their new government, a year ahead of the scheduled elections in polls analysts say may not deliver significant changes for the people the elections witnessed low voter turnout which EU chief election observer Viola Von Cramon said is a political signal that the situation in Iraq is grim. The country's infrastructure is crumbling. Powerful paramilitary groups threaten the authority of the state. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced after years of war. Amid all troubles, Iraqis are expecting a meaningful change in their day-to-day lives.