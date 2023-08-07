Iraq blocks Telegram app, cites personal data violations
Iraq's telecom ministry said on Sunday (August 6) that it has blocked the Telegram messaging app over national security concerns, and to preserve the integrity of users' data, which it said the app had mishandled. In a statement, the ministry said that it asked Telegram to close down "platforms that leak the data of the official state institutions and the personal data of citizens... but the company did not respond and did not interact with any of these requests."