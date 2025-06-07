LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Iran-Pakistan border tensions: Iran deports 34,000 Pakistani nationals
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 07, 2025, 22:21 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 22:21 IST
Iran-Pakistan border tensions: Iran deports 34,000 Pakistani nationals
Videos Jun 07, 2025, 22:21 IST

Iran-Pakistan border tensions: Iran deports 34,000 Pakistani nationals

Amid escalating border tensions, Iran deports over 34,000 Pakistani nationals. Watch this video to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos