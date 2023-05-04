Investor jitters rise as China tightens screws on US firms
The American companies operating in China are facing heightened scrutiny from the Chinese authorities. The latest events include the questioning of employees at the management consultancy bain & company in Shanghai. The events coincide with an amendment to an already extensive counter-espionage law in China. The law widens the scope of the kind of materials and data the country deems relevant to the national security. The new law was revised last week and is set to take effect in July.