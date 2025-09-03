LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Indonesia Protests: Women in Pink Take Out March, Join Ongoing Protests in Indonesia | WION

Indonesia Protests: Women in Pink Take Out March, Join Ongoing Protests in Indonesia | WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 23:59 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 23:59 IST
Indonesia Protests: Women in Pink Take Out March, Join Ongoing Protests in Indonesia | WION
Indonesian authorities seeking to quell nationwide anti-government protests on Wednesday fired a police officer involved in the death of a bystander during unrest in Jakarta last week.

Trending Topics

trending videos