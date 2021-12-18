Indo-Pacific: Blinken urges China to stop 'aggressive actions

Dec 18, 2021, 02:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged China to cease “aggressive actions” in the Indo-Pacific, speaking during a visit to the region but Beijing has rejected Blinken's assertion. VOA's senior diplomatic correspondent sheds light on it.
