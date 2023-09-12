India's stock market hits record highs

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Sensex hit its all-time high of 67,619.17 on July 20 this year and at present, it is 492 points away from this level. Experts expected the Nifty to hit a new high as sentiment was upbeat after the G20 summit.

