India's MoS External Affairs on G20 meet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
With the G20 summit just around the corner, India's Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, shared insights into the nation's preparations and diplomatic initiatives. As the host of the G20 summit on September 9th and 10th in Delhi, world leaders will be reaching the Indian national capital in the next 24 hours.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos