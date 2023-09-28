India's diamond sector seeks import ban | World Business Watch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
India's diamond trade bodies are seeking an import ban for two months to manage supplies and bolster prices amid sluggish demand. In a letter, leading diamond trade bodies, including the gems and jewellery export promotion council, are urging their members to halt imports of rough diamonds for a two-month period, from October 15th to December 15th.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos