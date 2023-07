The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, successfully took off amid loud cheers from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. For more insights into the post-launch tracking and maneuvers of Chandrayaan-3, WION's Senior Correspondent SIdharth M.P. spoke to ISRO Chairman, Dr. Somanath.